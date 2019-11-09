Bright prospects for farmers

Farmers are hopeful of a bumper paddy harvest this year due to comfortable storage in Mettur reservoir and positive weather forecast in the rest of north-east monsoon, .

With good flow in rivers and canals in almost all areas of the district, they are engaged in hectic activities including fertilizer dressing, weeding out, spraying pesticides and irrigating fields.

According to Agricultural Department officials, samba paddy has been raised so far on 1.10 lakh hectares (ha) as against the target of 1.35 lakh ha. They expect the target to be achieved by the month end.

Except Peravurani, Sethubavachathiram, Budalur and Thiruvaiyaru, where the farmers have begun transplantation, the paddy crop in other parts of the district has reached good stage. With optimum supply of water and other ingredients, they look healthy.

“We expect a good season this year. Everything is on right track so far. There is no major issue over irrigation. If everything goes well in the rest of the season, we hope a good harvest,” said G. Chandrasekar, a farmer of Sadayarkoil. There are no large-scale incidence of pest attack so far.

A. Justin, Joint Director of Agriculture, said that there was no issue in bringing remaining 25,000 hectares under cultivation. Farmers of Thiruvaiyuru and Budalur had been following the practice of late transplantation for long. They have begun transplantation. They would complete the task by end of this month.

On irrigation front, he said everything was right as most of rivers, canals and supply canals carried good flow. Moreover, the north-east monsoon was so far good in the district.

“The farmers will have a bumper harvest if there is no water inundation in paddy fields for prolonged period during the monsoon the season,” Mr. Justin hoped. He said field officials have been instructed to send weekly reports on various aspects of paddy cultivation. The availability of fertilizers is closely monitored, he added.