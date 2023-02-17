HamberMenu
Bright chances for revival of cooperative sugar mill, says Mayiladuthurai Collector

February 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspecting NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mills in Mayiladuthurai district.

The district administration would positively recommend the revival of NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mills, Mayiladuthurai Collector AP.Mahabharathi said.

The Collector gave this assurance to the farmers’ representatives after inspecting the sugar mill premises on Friday.

He pointed out that on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam announced in Assembly that the sugar factory at Thalainayar would be revived. Following this, an expert committee was formed and the committed had subsequently inspected the mill and given its report. There are bright chances for the revival of the factory based on the committee report.

The district administration, on its part, would also recommend the revival of the mill, the Collector said urging the farmers in the region to take to sugarcane cultivation.

Satheesh, Managing Director, NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mill, J.Sekar, Joint Director of Agriculture, Mayiladuthurai, and other officials accompanied the Collector.

