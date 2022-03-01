The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD), Bharathidasan University, will offer a five-day short term programme on Office Automation exclusively for persons with disabilities from March 14.

The programme will be conducted with full scholarship and there will be no admission or registration fee. Interested candidates can apply by providing details of their name, age, qualification, and address along with copy of the disability certificate issued by the government. The applications can be sent to The Director, IECD, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai campus, Tiruchi, on or before March 10, an official release said. For more details, dial 0431 2332638.

Music festival

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Kendra of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in association with Sri Raghavendra Mutt and Infosys Foundation, will host a six-day music festival on the mutt premises in Srirangam from March 4. Leading musicians and junior artistes will perform at the festival, according to a press release.