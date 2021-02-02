New bridge to be completed by May-end

Tiruchi Collector S.Sivarasu told reporters that 90% of the work has been completed.

The new high level bridge, coming up soon across the Kollidam river near the Grand Anicut, connecting Thiruvanaikovil Road and Grand Anicut Road, is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The bridge, being built by the Projects wing of the Highways Department, would provide a new link between Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts, immensely benefiting residents of the region and facilitating free flow of traffic between the two districts.

It is being built at a cost of ₹90.96 crore as per the revised estimates, though it was originally sanctioned at an estimate of ₹67 crore. It runs a distance of about a 1050 metres, excluding the approach roads on both sides. The total width of the bridge would be 12.90 metres and the carriageway would be 10.50 metres wide. The project was announced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during the Collector’s conference held in December 2013.

Tiruchi Collector S.Sivarasu, who inspected the progress of construction of the bridge on Tuesday, told reporters that 90% of the work has been completed. “Only the construction of the approach roads and junction improvements have to be completed. Retaining walls for the approach roads have been built. The works will be completed by the end of May,” he said.

The Highways Department had, a few years ago, widened and strengthened the left bank of the Cauvery that leads to the Grand Anicut from the city and once the new bridge comes up, the road would provide a quicker access to towns in Thanjavur district from Tiruchi.