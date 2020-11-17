Hydraulic shutters being fixed for barrage

TIRUCHI

Efficacy of two shutters has to be tested before installing 53 other shutters.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun the process of fixing hydraulic shutters to the new barrage being constructed across the Kollidam at Mukkombu.

The work constitutes a vital part of the ₹ 387.60 crore project initiated during March, 2019. As per the plan, the barrage will have 55 shutters (gates) to control the flow of water. Of them, the southern arm of the barrage will have 45 shutters and the northern arm the remaining 10 shutters. The L&T, which is executing the project for the PWD, is said to have completed the mechanical components of all 55 shutters by setting up an on site fabrication unit. It has begun the preliminary work of installing shutters on the platforms constructed between the vents.

A senior PWD officer said that each vent would have a shutter. Two shutters had been installed so far. They would be supported by a power pack for operation. The efficacy of the shutters had to be tested before installing other shutters. So, it had been decided to test their functioning. The trial run of the shutters would be conducted next week. A team of experts would arrive to oversee the functioning of shutters. Based on the test results, installation of other shutters would be carried out. If needed, modification would be done.

The official said the lockdown and the subsequent return of migrant workers to their native States had impacted the progress of the construction to an extent. However, the project was right on track. Around 300 workers had been working at the site on shift. It was being carried out round the clock.

Collector S. Sivarasu took stock of the progress of the work on Tuesday by inspecting the project site. He held a consultation with the Executive Engineers R. Geetha (Special Division, Project), Baskar, (River Conservation Division) and other senior officials. Mr. Sivarasu said that the project that began in March 2019 had been progressing well. More than 60% of the work had been completed. With the deployment of additional workforce, the work would be expedited in the coming days. Work on the southern arm of the barrage would be completed before February, he said.