Bridge works begin

THANJAVUR

15 February 2021 17:31 IST

Peravurani MLA M. Govindarasu has said that works relating to construction of bridges at five places at a total cost of ₹27.37 crore in the constituency have begun.

Disclosing this to the media at Peravurani recently, he said tenders had been finalised for construction of bridges at four places on Kalagam Aavudaiyar Kovil Road and on Perumagalur-Athaani Road.

While the bridge has to come up across Mudiyanaru on Perumagalur-Athaani Road, other bridges would be constructed across the Mathruthankudi, the Poonaikuththi and at two places across the Ambuliyaru on Kalagam Aavudaiyar Kovil Road, he added.