Tiruchirapalli

Bridge works begin

Peravurani MLA M. Govindarasu has said that works relating to construction of bridges at five places at a total cost of ₹27.37 crore in the constituency have begun.

Disclosing this to the media at Peravurani recently, he said tenders had been finalised for construction of bridges at four places on Kalagam Aavudaiyar Kovil Road and on Perumagalur-Athaani Road.

While the bridge has to come up across Mudiyanaru on Perumagalur-Athaani Road, other bridges would be constructed across the Mathruthankudi, the Poonaikuththi and at two places across the Ambuliyaru on Kalagam Aavudaiyar Kovil Road, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 5:32:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/bridge-works-begin/article33842775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY