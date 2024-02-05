Bridge to decongest traffic near Kasivilangi fish market yet to take off

February 05, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s plan to construct a minor bridge across the Kudamurutti River to prevent traffic bottlenecks near the Kasivilangi fish market on Kuzhumani Road is yet to take off. The inordinate delay has caused much resentment among the road users.

As the lack of spacious roads was cited as one of the reasons for traffic congestion during peak hours and weekends, the civic body planned to construct a bridge near the market. The proposed bridge would link Lingam Nagar on Kuzhumani Road with AUT Colony in Woraiyur.

The proposal was mooted last year to decongest the residential colonies in the area. However, the project was delayed due to financial challenges. The new bridge is estimated to cost around ₹5 crore.

The civic body also surveyed the existing bridges and roads near the fish market by roping in experts from the city to study the traffic volume and width of the roads.

“A detailed project report is completed and has been submitted for administrative sanction. We will soon commence work to construct the bridge,” said a senior Corporation official.

The proposed bridge would bypass the Kudamurutti River, allowing two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws to reach Woraiyur directly from the Kuzhumani Road instead of using the narrow roads near the market. The bridge will be around 120 feet long, and heavy vehicles, buses, and trucks will be restricted.

Light motor vehicles heading from western suburbs such as Marunthandakurichi and Kuzhumani to Woraiyur and Fathima Nagar would be diverted through the proposed bridge to reach the rest of the city. The diversion will help prevent traffic bottlenecks from recurring near the narrow roads of the Kasivilangi fish market.

Road users rue that a huge increase in the volume of traffic has been causing inconveniences.

“The situation is turning worse. It is highly difficult to get across the road without being caught in a traffic snarl. The authorities should expedite measures to decongest the area,” said R. Selvam, a resident.

