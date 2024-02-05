GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bridge to decongest traffic near Kasivilangi fish market yet to take off

February 05, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of Kuzhumani Road in Tiruchi.

A view of Kuzhumani Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation’s plan to construct a minor bridge across the Kudamurutti River to prevent traffic bottlenecks near the Kasivilangi fish market on Kuzhumani Road is yet to take off. The inordinate delay has caused much resentment among the road users.

As the lack of spacious roads was cited as one of the reasons for traffic congestion during peak hours and weekends, the civic body planned to construct a bridge near the market. The proposed bridge would link Lingam Nagar on Kuzhumani Road with AUT Colony in Woraiyur.

The proposal was mooted last year to decongest the residential colonies in the area. However, the project was delayed due to financial challenges. The new bridge is estimated to cost around ₹5 crore.

The civic body also surveyed the existing bridges and roads near the fish market by roping in experts from the city to study the traffic volume and width of the roads.

“A detailed project report is completed and has been submitted for administrative sanction. We will soon commence work to construct the bridge,” said a senior Corporation official.

The proposed bridge would bypass the Kudamurutti River, allowing two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws to reach Woraiyur directly from the Kuzhumani Road instead of using the narrow roads near the market. The bridge will be around 120 feet long, and heavy vehicles, buses, and trucks will be restricted.

Light motor vehicles heading from western suburbs such as Marunthandakurichi and Kuzhumani to Woraiyur and Fathima Nagar would be diverted through the proposed bridge to reach the rest of the city. The diversion will help prevent traffic bottlenecks from recurring near the narrow roads of the Kasivilangi fish market.

Road users rue that a huge increase in the volume of traffic has been causing inconveniences.

“The situation is turning worse. It is highly difficult to get across the road without being caught in a traffic snarl. The authorities should expedite measures to decongest the area,” said R. Selvam, a resident.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.