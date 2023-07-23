Bridge to be built to ease traffic congestion near Kasivilangi fish market 

July 23, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation would soon construct a minor bridge across the Kudamurutti River to prevent traffic bottlenecks near the Kasivilangi fish market on Kuzhumani road and decongest the residential colonies in the area.

As the lack of spacious roads was cited as one of the reasons for traffic congestion during peak hours and weekends, the civic body has planned to construct a bridge near the market. The proposed bridge would link Lingam Nagar on Kuzhumani Road with AUT Colony in Woraiyur, and the project is estimated to cost around ₹5 crore.

The civic body is conducting a survey on the existing bridges and roads near the fish market by roping in experts from the city to study the traffic volume and width of the roads. “Preparation of a detailed project report is underway, which will be completed within this month. After which, we will pursue measures to obtain administrative sanction for the project,” said a senior Corporation official.

The proposed bridge would bypass the Kudamurutti River, allowing two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws to reach Woraiyur directly from the Kuzhumani Road instead of using the narrow roads near the market. The bridge will be around 120 feet long and 20 feet wide, and heavy vehicles, buses, and trucks will be restricted on the bridge.

Light motor vehicles heading from western suburbs such as Marunthandakurichi and Kuzhumani to Woraiyur and Fathima Nagar would be diverted through the proposed bridge to reach the rest of the city. The diversion will help prevent traffic bottlenecks from recurring near the narrow roads of the Kasivilangi fish market.

Meanwhile, the residents welcome the move to decongest the area. “The civic body should also take steps to regulate parking near the fish market. Indiscriminate parking of trucks is causing frequent traffic bottlenecks in the area,” said V. Thangadurai, a resident of Woraiyur.

