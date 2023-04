Bridge between Attrangarai and Vellalaviduthi to be constructed

April 27, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for construction of a bridge between Attrangarai and Vellalaviduthi in Gandharvakottai block in Pudukottai district on Thursday. The bridge is to be constructed at a cost of ₹8.15 crore under NABARD 2021-22 scheme, an official press release said. ADVERTISEMENT

