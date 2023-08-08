Bridge across Uppanar River connecting Vellapallam - Puduthurai to come up under PMGSY

August 08, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Residents of Vellapallam near Sirkazhi can heave a sigh of relief as the Mayiladuthurai district administration has proposed to construct a new bridge across the Uppanar River.

It has been a long pending demand of the villagers of Vellapallam to construct a concrete bridge across the Uppanar River connecting their hamlet with Puduthurai on the other bank.

Currently, the only connectivity between Vellapallam and Puduthurai is a steel footbridge paved with concrete slabs. The bridge is in poor condition with a lot of damages and poses a threat to pedestrians. The situation has become worse lately because of the unauthorised movement of two-wheelers along the bridge, alleged the locals.

A proposal to connect both sides of the river was conceived a decade ago and shelved for various reasons. Recently, District Collector AP. Mahabharathi visited Puduthurai and Vellapallam to take stock of the situation. They had urged the district administration to take swift action considering their plight.

Mr. Mahabharathi ordered to repair of the footbridge at ₹2 lakh by utilising the general funds of the Sirkazhi Panchayat Union and directed the Department of Rural Development to explore the possibilities of connecting either side of the Uppanar River using a bridge for the movement of vehicles.

Accordingly, the Rural Development Department has mooted a proposal to construct a 90-metre-long and 7.5-metre-wide concrete bridge connecting Vellapallam and Puduthurai. The project to be carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana with an estimated cost of ₹ 6.63 crore will have five pillars and two abutments, say official sources.

This bridge is likely to ease the travel of nearly 300 families living in Vellapallam who have been circumventing for nearly four kilometers to reach the other side. Official sources say that the project will be completed in a year.

