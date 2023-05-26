ADVERTISEMENT

Brick structure found during excavation at Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district

May 26, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The brick structure that was discovered while carrying out excavation at Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

State Archaeology Department has discovered a brick structure while carrying out excavation at Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district.

The excavation, launched on May 20 by Minister for Finance, Planning and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, seeks to unearth an ancient fort in the village located a few kilometres away from Pudukottai town.  “A brick structure has been exposed in Porpanaikottai excavation site at a depth of 7 to 19 cm,” Minister Thangam Thennarasu tweeted on Friday along with photographs.  During the course of the excavation, hopscotch, spout and a glass bangle piece were also found. 

A senior Department official said three trenches were dug at the site and the brick structure was discovered in one of them. The mud over the exposed brick structure had been removed. The presence of a brick structure had been documented and further digging would throw more light, the official further said. The excavation was being done in a scientific manner at the site which is expected to bring out historical and cultural significance of the region.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

