Brick kilns stare at bleak future in Tiruchi region

Engineers, flat promoters and individual house constructors are switching over to concrete bricks

Engineers, flat promoters and individual house constructors are switching over to concrete bricks

The brick-making industry that used to be a prominent activity not long ago appears to be staring at a bleak future due to advent of cement bricks, also known as concrete bricks.

Red clay bricks, one of the major components of construction of buildings, have been in use for centuries. Kondayampettai in Thiruvanaikoil, Melur in Srirangam, Thiruvalarcholai, Ponnurangapuram, Musiri, Thottiam and LaIgudi, which have rich clay soil, are among the major areas in Tiruchi district that produce and meet the demand for bricks of the construction industry in the region.

A worker loads bricks on Melur Road in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

According to a rough estimate, the industry provides direct and indirect employment to about 20,000 workers including clay artisans, lorry and truck transporters and workers, load men, brick suppliers and middlemen. The production reaches its peak during the summer months as bright sunshine is required for both drying the brick blocks made up of clay, sand and water and heating them in kilns.

Though the industry encountered many issues in the past, it faces the danger of extinction mainly due to increasing patronage of cement bricks by engineers, flat promoters and individual house constructors. Most engineers, particularly flat promoters, have begun to use concrete blocks instead of clay bricks to raise walls mainly due to cost factor. While they have to shell out ₹8.5 to ₹10 per clay brick, the cost of concrete blocks hovers around ₹6.5 per brick.

The cost factor is said to have weaned away constructors from clay bricks to a great extent. It has had its impact on the brick kiln industry. Nearly one-third of clay brick manufacturers in Kondayampettai, Thiruvalarcholai and Melur have abandoned the industry as they could not withstand the market condition.

“It is a tough time for the brick industry. The future looks bleak for us as the demand continues to spiral downwards. Several small-time manufacturers have left the industry,” says Rajkumar, a brick kiln owner in Melur.

The rate may be one or two rupees more but the sturdiness of clay brick cannot be matched. But a section of engineers and promoters, who want to build the walls quickly, has been promoting use of concrete blocks made up of stone quarry dust, stone aggregates and fly ash. Cement is a minor component.

“If the present trend continues, no brick kiln will survive beyond five to seven years. It has become increasingly difficult to meet overheads and maintain employment for workers,” Mr. Rajkumar says.