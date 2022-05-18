Bribery charge: Thuraiyur BDO placed under suspension

I:

Collector S. Sivarasu on Wednesday placed A. Manivel, Block Development Officer, Thuraiyur Panchayat Union, under suspension pending an inquiry into a bribery allegation against him.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the Block Development Officer was seen receiving money from five persons belonging to Vannangadu on Pachamalai hills. One of them handed over money to the BDO. One said that each person contributed ₹3000. They were seen requesting him to do the needful. When he apparently told them to hand over the remaining amount when he visited Pachamalai, one of them said that they would have to raise loans for that.

The video was said to have been recorded in November 2021. Shortly after the clip went viral on Wednesday, the Collector formed a committee led by an Assistant Project Officer to inquire into the complaint.

Mr. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the officer had been asked to submit a preliminary report as early as possible. The BDO was suspended pending inquiry.