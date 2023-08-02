Breastfeeding campaign under way in Thanjavur

August 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Government, quasi-government, private and non-governmental organisations have sought to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding by organising various events in Thanjavur district from August 1.

The events coincided with the World Breastfeeding Week campaign embarked by UNICEF and World Health Organisation on the 2023 theme ‘Let’s make breastfeeding at work, work’. The district administration organised a rally and Thanjavur Corporation would hold various events at its Urban Primary Health Centres at Kallukulam, Karanthattankudi, Maharnonbuchavadi and Srinivasapuram from August 1 to 7.

At the UPHCs, lactating mothers were advised to breastfeed their children for at least two years along with supplementary foods, and the benefits arising out of breastfeeding for both the mother and child were explained to them.

Special events were also on at Tiny Hearts Clinic at R.K. Hospital for Women and Children, Thanjavur, where the lactating mothers were encouraged to continue breastfeeding as it played a vital role in the physical and mental health of babies.

Several non-governmental organisations have also planned various events throughout the week to promote breastfeeding practices among lactating women and to highlight the need to extend support to working lactating women by organisations that hired them.

