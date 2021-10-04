Breast cancer awareness month observed at GH

The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Monday observed the beginning of breast cancer awareness month.

Pink balloons were released following which doctors from the hospital interacted with the general public and told them about preventive measures against breast cancer.

Nursing students stood in the shape of a pink ribbon, the symbol of breast cancer awareness, as they took an oath and released the balloons. “The release of the balloons is a symbolic representation of freeing oneself from the stigma of breast cancer,” they said.

Hospital Dean K. Vanitha, who presided over the event, said that early intervention was key to treatment of all cancers. “It is easier to treat if detected early. The treatment too will be less complicated and the patient can become 100% cancer-free,” she said.

S. Suresh Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Medical Oncology, said breast cancer cases arrving at the hospital continued to be people who were in the late stages. “We are also noticing that the age of the onset of cancer is lower nowadays. The number of patients in their 30s is increasing. People who have a history of cancer in their family must get tested regularly," he said.

A variant called the triple-negative had become common among Indian women, he said, adding that it was highly aggressive and multiplied fast.

A booklet on the prevention of breast cancer was printed and distributed to the public at the GH.

A continuous medical education (CME) was conducted for nursing students and for doctors at the hospital where ‘Breast Cancer Screening- The Indian Perspective’ was discussed.