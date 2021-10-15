Breach plugged

15 October 2021 19:35 IST

THANJAVUR

A breach in the Vedapureeswarar channel bund at Sethurayankudikadu in Orathanadu taluk reported three days ago has been plugged.

Inquiries reveal that the channel bund breached on Tuesday due to heavy flow in the water course in view of the incessant rain that lashed this region a few days ago. Subsequently, the breach was plugged by stacking of sand bags by the Public Works Department.

Due to the breach, around 35 acres of agriculture land got inundated and the water level later receded as the stagnated water got drained through the drain channels, sources said.