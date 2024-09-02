Brain dead juvenile’s organs donated

The organs of a brain dead juvenile were harvested at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after the family consented to donate the organs. According to official sources, 13-year-old boy of Pattukottai was under treatment at the TMC hospital for the injuries he had sustained in a road accident at Pattukottai on August 29. He expired two days ago.

As the family agreed to organ donation, the kidney, liver and skin were harvested. While the kidney was utilised for transplanting at the TMC hospital, Thanjavur, the liver was sent to a private hospital in Tiruchi and the skin to a private hospital in Madurai, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.