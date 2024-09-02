ADVERTISEMENT

Brain dead juvenile’s organs donated

Published - September 02, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a brain dead juvenile were harvested at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after the family consented to donate the organs. According to official sources, 13-year-old boy of Pattukottai was under treatment at the TMC hospital for the injuries he had sustained in a road accident at Pattukottai on August 29. He expired two days ago.

As the family agreed to organ donation, the kidney, liver and skin were harvested. While the kidney was utilised for transplanting at the TMC hospital, Thanjavur, the liver was sent to a private hospital in Tiruchi and the skin to a private hospital in Madurai, sources said.

