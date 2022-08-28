Brachytherapy facility launched in Tiruchi

Brachytherapy, a path-breaking radiation technology used for the treatment of cancer, was introduced at Harshamitra Superspeciality Cancer Hospital here on Sunday.

On the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the hospital, 24-channel brachytherapy equipment for the treatment of gynaecological malignancies such as cervical cancer and endometrial cancers was launched by Tenkasi S Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Fishermen Welfare Department.

“Harshamitra achieves another milestone by adding a high dose rate brachytherapy machine to its armamentarium against cancer, which will benefit cancer patients in the city. With this machine, patients can complete their treatment quickly without prolonged isolation,” said P. Sasipriya, Director and Radiation Oncologist of Harshamitra Cancer Centre.

Brachytherapy is a technique which uses an iridium isotope that emits radiation. The isotope is securely positioned within the machine which is specially designed to prevent radiation leaks. During treatment, the iridium isotope is released from the machine by remote control and the iridium travels through the 24 channels of the machine to specifically reach the target site where the tumour is located and directly strike the tumour within the body. Such internal radiation is particularly useful in achieving a complete cure for many tumours without surgery, a press release from the hospital said.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Abirami, Managing Director of Harshamitra Hospital G. Govinda Rajvardhanan, senior officials and doctors took part in the event.