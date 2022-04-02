BPO sector woos Tiruchi’s talent pool

The worldwide tech boom has helped to generate IT jobs in Tier 2 cities like Tiruchi

As the country reopens, the enterprise spending on BPO services in India is set to grow in leaps and bounds (file picture).

The presence of a large number of higher educational institutions in Tiruchi has worked in the city’s favour especially in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors, despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic-induced lockdown, say industry players.

As the country reopens, the enterprise spending on BPO services in India is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% to reach $8.8 billion by 2025, driven by a push for outsourcing knowledge-based and vertical-specific processes, according to analytics company GlobalData’s report in October 2021.

This has been a boon for Indian IT companies seeking to leverage their talent pool against competition from the Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico, and Canada.

Remote work is normal

“The pandemic has blurred the lines of work regions, with remote work becoming normal. Tier 2 cities like Tiruchi and the BPO segment, in particular, gained more job opportunities thanks to this,” P.V. Guruvayurappan, Chief Human Resource Officer, Omega Healthcare, told The Hindu.

The 18-year-old company offers knowledge- and business process outsourcing services to healthcare companies in the United States, and is a major employer of life science graduates drawn from Tiruchi and the surrounding regions.

The introduction of work-from-home (WFH) during lockdown led to a drastic change in the regular office routine.

This has, however been a positive development for many IT companies, said Mr. Guruvayurappan. “The pandemic has improved the dynamics of the employer-employee relationship. The Gig Economy (of short-term contractual or freelance work) was already catching up with several industries much before COVID-19. But with the pandemic, the playing field has levelled out, with every single industry or organisation forced to adapt to remote work just to survive,” he said.

Going global with local growth

After the initial attrition, the pandemic had buoyed the IT sector by opening up places like Tiruchi to new employers, said Sidd Ahmed, founder, V-Dart Inc.

The company, a leading global digital talent management and consultancy based out of Alpharetta, Georgia, has a core team of over 600 employees guiding operations from Tiruchi.

“Previously, the majority of our operations were happening in support of our global clients, mostly in the US. Right now, we have added a lot more domestic customers as well. So we are working 24/7 shifts in a bigger premises,” said the the Tiruchi-born Asian-American tech entrepreneur.

He added that the company was now looking at newer areas such as legal process outsourcing (LPO). “Tiruchi has got the law colleges, but we have not been able to tap into this talent pool so far. With incremental growth, we are aiming at creating at least 2,500 jobs in the coming years in Tiruchi alone,” Mr. Ahmed said.

VDart is also looking at ways to cater to students from places like Thanjavur and Pudukottai who come to Tiruchi for higher education. “We are considering a pilot project where we can set up our premises directly on the college campus instead of us establishing separate facilities,” said Mr. Ahmed.

However, the current infrastructure of the city was not enough to support the boom. “I would like to see more state-of-the-art facilities, more employees and a lot of companies are operating out of Tiruchi. One very basic addition would be more direct flights from the city to international destinations. This will add value to Tiruchi as an emerging IT hub,” said Mr. Ahmed.