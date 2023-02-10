HamberMenu
Boys falls into well, drowns in Perambalur

February 10, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy accidentally fell into a well and drowned at Anukkur Kudikadu village in Mangalamedu police station limits in Perambalur district on Thursday. The boy, G. Sudharshan, had come to his grandparents house at Anukkur Kudikadu village when the incident occurred. The well was situated in front of the house. Police sources said the boy was playing when he accidentally fell into the well and drowned. Fire brigade retrieved the body. The Mangalamedu police have registered a case.

