Boy trapped between rocks rescued

TIRUCHI

A 13-year-old boy, who got trapped between three rocks at Akilandampatti, a few kilometres away from Thuraiyur town along the Musiri Road, was rescued by a team of firefighters with assistance from locals on Sunday.

V. Aditya of Melakothampatti village got trapped while trying to reach out to his mobile phone that had slipped into the gap in an upside down position. He was grazing goats, along with a few other boys, when the incident happened.

The other boys informed the villagers, who, in turn, sounded an alert to the firefighters of Thuraiyur station. On receipt of information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot.

A firefighter said villagers had by then rushed in to lend their help to rescue the trapped boy. The firefighters with help from the public carefully pulled the rocks using ropes one after the other to rescue the minor. He was rescued without any injury in the operation that lasted nearly one-and-a -half hours.