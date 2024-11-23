ADVERTISEMENT

Boy suffers fracture in hand after headmaster’s alleged assault

Published - November 23, 2024 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy’s right hand was fractured after he was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by the headmaster of Pappapatti Government Higher Secondary School near Musiri in Tiruchi district.

The student of Class X from Jadamangalam village suffered a fracture after his hand was allegedly twisted by K. Chandramohan, headmaster of the school, for accidentally dropping broomsticks onto his car while sweeping the classroom on the first floor. The incident happened on Friday.

Hearing the news, the boy’s parents went to the school and confronted the headmaster, who, however, denied the incident. On Saturday, they filed a complaint with the Thottiyam police station.

According to the complaint, the headmaster got annoyed after the student accidentally dropped the broomsticks on his car. He then allegedly charged at him, got hold of his hand and twisted it. The boy’s parents took him to the government hospital in Thottiyam, where the fracture was confirmed.

A case has been registered against the headmaster, and the police are investigating.

