Boy succumbs to injuries due to kick by bull

A 16-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained after a bull that was being reared in his sister’s house kicked the minor in his rib and stamped him recently. The incident occurred at Inam Mathur near Ramji Nagar in the district.

The victim was a Class XI student in a government higher secondary school at Mathur. Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Maruthupandi of Poolankulathupatti.

Police sources said the boy was feeding grass to the bull that was being nurtured for jallikattu when the incident occurred. He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for treatment. The boy succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The Ramji Nagar police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the sources added.