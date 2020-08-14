Boy rescued from bonded labour

THANJAVUR

The district Childline authorities have rescued a 10-year-old boy engaged as a shepherd at Rajagiri near Papanasam and took him into their custody.

The Childline had received a tip-off recently that a 10-year-old boy was engaged as a bonded labourer in rearing of goats at Rajagiri. Subsequently, Revenue and Childline officials visited the village and took him into their custody two days ago.

The boy was lodged in a hostel run by the Child Welfare Committee at Thanjavur after the Revenue officials issued a relief certificate.

Preliminary inquiries with the boy revealed that he was a native of Pudukottai and was handed over to a Ramanathapuram-based cattle rearing contractor by his father. The Papanasam police have registered a case under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act based on a complaint lodged by the Revenue and Childline authorities and are on the lookout for the person who had engaged the boy for goat rearing.