Boy rescued from bonded labour

A 10-year-old boy who was engaged as a shepherd at Sirvachur was rescued from bonded labour recently. The police have booked a case against a man who had forced the minor into bonded labour.
Sources said the accused P. Manickam of Siruvachur had allegedly paid a sum of ₹ 7,000 to the boy’s mother hailing from Thanjavur district and brought the minor to Siruvachur. The boy was allegedly used as a shepherd.
Acting on information, the District Child Protection Unit and Child Line staff rescued the boy and produced him before the Child Welfare Committee at Perambalur and given temporary accommodation at Padalur. Subsequently, the boy was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee at Thanjavur recently and accommodated in a home there, said official sources.
