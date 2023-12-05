ADVERTISEMENT

Boy murdered in Tiruvarur district

December 05, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nannilam police arrest a 28-year-old man on the charging of killing the boy

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy was found murdered in a bushy area along the Thirumalairajan river bund at Kuchipalayam village in Tiruvarur district on Monday.

The victim identified as S. Aravindan of Kuchipalayam village was a class VII student in Government Middle School at Nemeli village. Nannilam police have arrested R. Ilavarasan, 28, of Kuchipalayam village on the charge of committing the murder. 

Police sources said Aravindan along with a group of students was returning home in the evening when they all stopped midway to catch fish in a pond. Ilavarasan, who came there, reportedly took Aravindan along with him to a bushy area where he allegedly murdered him. Ilavarasan was a diploma holder and was unemployed after having worked for a couple of years abroad. He is said to have been taking medicines for depression, according to the police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As Aravindan failed to return home from school, his mother Ambika went in search of him and noticed Ilavarasan midway, who allegedly told her that her son had been eliminated. The body of the boy was found with bleeding injuries in the head in a bushy area along the river bund. While questioned, the students who accompanied Aravindan reportedly told the police that Ilavarasan took Aravindan along with him. 

The sources said police found blood stains in the shirt and ‘lungi’ worn by Ilavarasan, who was arrested after enquiry. The victim’s body was shifted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The autopsy would reveal the type of weapon used for committing the murder.

Nannilam police registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US