Boy murdered in Tiruvarur district

December 05, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 12-year-old boy was found murdered in a bushy area along the Thirumalairajan river bund at Kuchipalayam village in Tiruvarur district on Monday.

The victim identified as S. Aravindan of Kuchipalayam village was a class VII student in Government Middle School at Nemeli village. Nannilam police have arrested R. Ilavarasan, 28, of Kuchipalayam village on the charge of committing the murder.

Police sources said Aravindan along with a group of students was returning home in the evening when they all stopped midway to catch fish in a pond. Ilavarasan, who came there, reportedly took Aravindan along with him to a bushy area where he allegedly murdered him. Ilavarasan was a diploma holder and was unemployed after having worked for a couple of years abroad. He is said to have been taking medicines for depression, according to the police.

As Aravindan failed to return home from school, his mother Ambika went in search of him and noticed Ilavarasan midway, who allegedly told her that her son had been eliminated. The body of the boy was found with bleeding injuries in the head in a bushy area along the river bund. While questioned, the students who accompanied Aravindan reportedly told the police that Ilavarasan took Aravindan along with him.

The sources said police found blood stains in the shirt and ‘lungi’ worn by Ilavarasan, who was arrested after enquiry. The victim’s body was shifted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The autopsy would reveal the type of weapon used for committing the murder.

Nannilam police registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder).