Boy murdered in Perambalur, police detain five persons

March 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death with a broken bottle in Perambalur town on Sunday night. The police have detained five persons — Ayyanar, Pravin, Navin, Srinivasan and Vishnu — in connection with the murder.

Police identified the deceased as G. Rohit Raj whose father Ganesan works in a flower stall. Police said the boy was allegedly stabbed inside a public toilet in Indira Nagar leading to his death. Police said Rohit was reportedly in the company of a group that was headed by Ayyanar against whom the police had already opened a history sheet for his alleged involvement in murder and theft cases.

Sources said the boy’s parents apparently told him to keep off from the group after he reportedly complained that they were forcing him to use ganja despite his resistance. Rohit came home on Sunday evening complaining that he was assaulted by the group. The group reportedly came to his house and under the pretext of taking him to a nearby toilet allegedly stabbed him and escaped. The boy died later. Police have registered a case of murder.