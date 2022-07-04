Boy injured in govt. bus

In a freak incident, a 11-year-old boy sustained injury on his right little finger after the glass of the window in a government bus in which the minor was travelling fell on his finger. The incident occurred on Saturday near the Kanthalur cut road when the boy, a class VI student of a matriculation school, was travelling in the bus to the school in the morning.

Police sources said the bus driver drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner on a speed breaker. The boy who was seated at the window seat was keeping his hand on the frame when the window glass came down and hit his right finger causing injury. The boy was treated at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. Acting on a complaint from the boy’s mother, the Navalpattu police have registered a case.