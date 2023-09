September 03, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 16-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a farm well at Nochiyam village near Perambalur on Sunday. Police gave the name of the deceased as B. Vishal who was class XI student in a private school. Police sources said Vishal entered the well to draw to water when he accidentally slipped and fell into it and drowned. The body was later retrieved by firefighters. The Perambalur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

