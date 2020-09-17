Boy falls from first floor, dies

A four-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained after falling down from the first floor of an apartment near Old Palpannai here on Wednesday night. The victim B. Joshal Deyson was an LKG student.

The boy's parents who resided in the apartment took their son along with them for a birthday celebration of another boy residing in the first floor of the same apartment.

Police sources said Deyson while trying to capture a balloon in the balcony accidentally slipped and fell down from the first floor and sustained head injury. The boy's parents immediately rushed the minor to a private hospital. However, he succumbed a few hours later. The Gandhi Market Police are investigating. The boy's father works as a chief accountant in a private factory near Perambalur.