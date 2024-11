A 6-year-old boy was electrocuted at Nangavaram near Kulithalai on Wednesday. The victim was identified as M. Rohit Sharma

According to sources, he had gone out and was playing near a water pipe attached to a borewell. He was thrown out when he touched the pipe and died on the spot. On information the Kulithalai police rushed to the spot and removed the body to a hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered