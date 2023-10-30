ADVERTISEMENT

Boy electrocuted

October 30, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came into contact with a live wire that had snapped from the electric post at Komapuram village in Gandarvakottai police station limits in the district on Monday.

Police identified the victim as S. Ramkumar of Komapuram. He was a class X student. The incident occurred in the morning. The boy apparently did not notice the live wire which had got snapped from the electric post and was lying on a pool of water.

The boy reportedly stamped the water and suffered electric shock and fell on the live wire leading to his death. The post mortem was done at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to his family. The Gandharvakottai police have registered a case, said police sources.

