Boy electrocuted

November 21, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electric fence allegedly while hunting rabbit at Perumampatti village in Puthanatham police station limits in the district on Sunday night. Police gave the name of the deceased as K. Santhakumar of Perumampatti village in Manapparai taluk. The boy was a class XII student in a government higher secondary school at Pannankombu.

According to police, the boy, along with his friends, went hunting for rabbits when he accidentally stepped on an electric fence installed near an agricultural field. The boy was thrown off in the impact of the electric shock. He was rushed to a private hospital at Manapparai where the doctor declared that the boy was brought dead. The body was sent to Government Hospital, Manapparai, for autopsy. The Puthanatham Police have registered a case.