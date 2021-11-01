Boy electrocuted

THANJAVUR

01 November 2021 19:07 IST

A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam on Monday.

Inquiry revealed that Sasi was playing on the terrace of his house at Kangeyampettai under the supervision of his mother, Malini, when he suffered electrocution after he came into contact with the iron sheet roof. He died on the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

Thiruvidaimaruthur police have registered a case and are investigating the cause for seepage of electricity on the iron roof.

In another incident, Radhika, 35, of Thukkachi Erichatram was struck by lightning while she was engaged in transplantation of nursery in the field.

Nachiyarkovil police have registered a case and are investigating.