Tiruchirapalli

Boy electrocuted

A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam on Monday.

Inquiry revealed that Sasi was playing on the terrace of his house at Kangeyampettai under the supervision of his mother, Malini, when he suffered electrocution after he came into contact with the iron sheet roof. He died on the spot.

Thiruvidaimaruthur police have registered a case and are investigating the cause for seepage of electricity on the iron roof.

In another incident, Radhika, 35, of Thukkachi Erichatram was struck by lightning while she was engaged in transplantation of nursery in the field.

Nachiyarkovil police have registered a case and are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 7:09:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/boy-electrocuted/article37285891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY