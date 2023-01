January 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 11-year-old student drowned in a well at Burma Colony in South Kattur in the city on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the victim R. Jayakant, a Class V student, slipped into the well when he was fishing with bait along with his friends. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Jayakant. The Tiruverumbur police have filed a case and are investigating.