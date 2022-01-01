Boy drowns in well

A 12-year-old boy fell into a well and drowned on Friday. He was identified as S. Tilak of Sengattupatti village in Thuraiyur taluk in the district.

The boy entered the well apparently to take bath when he drowned as he did not know to swim, said police sources. The boy was a class VI student.

Tilak’s friend Prasanna, who had accompanied him, alerted the villagers who called the Thuraiyur fire station. Firefighters conducted a search inside the well, which was nearly 90-foot deep and had about 80 feet of water, for several hours. After a search lasting nearly nine hours, they retrieved the boy’s body and handed it to Thuraiyur police.

Thuraiyur police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.