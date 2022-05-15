Boy drowns in Kollidam river

An 18-year-old boy drowned in Kollidam river at Nochiyam near Manachanallur on Saturday evening. Police identified the deceased as R. Sudarshan, a Class XII student of Government Higher Secondary School.

Police sources said the boy went along with his friends to take bath in the Kollidam river when he drowned as he didn’t know swimming. The body was sent to Government Hospital, Srirangam for autopsy. The Manachanallur police registered a case.