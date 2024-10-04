Boy drowns in abandoned quarry near Karur

A 14-year-old boy drowned in an abandoned stone quarry at Perumparai near here on Thursday. His name was given as R. Rahul of Alampalayam Colony at Athur.

According to sources, he had gone to attend nature’s call along with his friends M. Gopinath, 14, and R. Ilamathan, 15. Rahul accidentally fell in the pool of water in the deep quarry and drowned. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out his body. Vangal police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.