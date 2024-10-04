ADVERTISEMENT

Boy drowns in abandoned quarry near Karur

Published - October 04, 2024 05:21 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy drowned in an abandoned stone quarry at Perumparai near here on Thursday. His name was given as R. Rahul of Alampalayam Colony at Athur.

According to sources, he had gone to attend nature’s call along with his friends M. Gopinath, 14, and R. Ilamathan, 15. Rahul accidentally fell in the pool of water in the deep quarry and drowned. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out his body. Vangal police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US