GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy drowns in abandoned quarry near Karur

Published - October 04, 2024 05:21 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy drowned in an abandoned stone quarry at Perumparai near here on Thursday. His name was given as R. Rahul of Alampalayam Colony at Athur.

According to sources, he had gone to attend nature’s call along with his friends M. Gopinath, 14, and R. Ilamathan, 15. Rahul accidentally fell in the pool of water in the deep quarry and drowned. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out his body. Vangal police have registered a case and are investigating.

Published - October 04, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.