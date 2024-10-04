Boy drowns in abandoned quarry near Karur

A 14-year-old boy drowned in an abandoned stone quarry at Perumparai near here on Thursday. His name was given as R. Rahul of Alampalayam Colony at Athur.

According to sources, he had gone to attend nature’s call along with his friends M. Gopinath, 14, and R. Ilamathan, 15. Rahul accidentally fell in the pool of water in the deep quarry and drowned. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out his body. Vangal police have registered a case and are investigating.