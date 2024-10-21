GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy dies of electric shock in Tiruchi

Published - October 21, 2024 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy suffered electric shock in his house at Thuvakudimalai North on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Sunday evening and died. Police identified the deceased as V. Krishnakumar, who was a class VII student of a school. 

The police sources said the boy suffered electric shock while plugging the iron box and fainted. He was immediately taken to the Government Hospital, Thuvakudi. The doctor examined the boy and declared him dead. The Thuvakudi police have registered a case. 

