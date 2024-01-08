Boy dies in roof collapse near Kilvelur

January 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A boy was killed and three other boys were injured when a damp roof of a house collapsed on them at Sangamangalam near Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district on Monday.

According to police sources, S. Ajees, 15, M. Lipon Raj, 11, E. Vetrivel, 15, and J. Naresh, 14, all natives of Mela Street at Sangamangalam near Kilvelur were involved in cleaning a house owned by G. Sekar for the upcoming Pongal festival. On Monday afternoon, the roof and walls of the building collapsed on them. The structure was said to be damp because of heavy rain in Nagapattinam district on Sunday night. Locals managed to rescue the four boys from the rubble. Ajees died of head injuries while the three boys have been admitted in Government Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital.

The Kilvelur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

