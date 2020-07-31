Boy dies in freak accident

31 July 2020 18:29 IST

TIRUCHI

In a freak accident, a 16-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a rotavator behind a tractor when the vehicle was ploughing a field at Nallammanaickenpatti village near Puthanatham in the district on Friday.

The accident occurred in the morning and the boy who sustained grievous injuries in the head and legs succumbed a few minutes after being admitted to the Government Hospital at Manapparai. Police identified the victim as D. Muvendran of Nallamanaickenpatti.

Advertising

Advertising

Police believe that the boy might have got trapped in the rotavator installed behind the tractor for ploughing when he apparently was removing the grass. The tractor driver R. Rajendran moved the vehicle without apparently noticing the boy having got trapped.

The driver drove the vehicle to a distance and took a turn to come back when he noticed the boy partly buried in the field with injuries in the head and legs. The Puthanatham police are investigating.