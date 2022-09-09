Boy dies in cracker explosion during temple consecration in Perambalur district

Special Correspondent PERAMBALUR
September 09, 2022 19:33 IST

A nine-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after a cracker exploded on them during the ‘kumbhabhishekam’ of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Arasalur village in Veppanthattai taluk in the district on Friday. 

Police identified the deceased as R. Lalit Kishor of Kattu Kottagai in Arasalur. The incident occurred at 10.30 a.m. when a couple of persons, K. Neelakandan and N. Manikandan, were bursting country crackers. One of the crackers hit the four spectators, including the boy, causing injuries to them. 

Police personnel rushed the injured to the Perambalur Government Hospital. The boy was given first aid and was subsequently referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. However, he died on way to the hospital. 

The other injured, G. Suresh, 36, S. Priya, 21, and T. Punitha, 32, were undergoing treatment at the Perambalur GH.

Police sources said Neelakandan and Manikandan - both from Arasalur village - were detained and brought to the Arumbavur police station for inquiry.

