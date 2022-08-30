Tiruchirapalli

Boy dies in accident

 A 12-year-old boy died after a mini freight carrier rammed the two-wheeler on which he was travelling on the Madurai - Tiruchi national highway at Viralur near Viralimalai in the district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the morning when the boy, K. Kanagaraj, a class VI student, was proceeding to school on a two-wheeler which was driven by his father Kuzhandaivelu.

Police sources said the mini freight carrier rammed the two-wheeler from behind. The boy died on the way to hospital, while his father was admitted to a private hospital with injuries. The carrier was driven by V. Kothandapani (42) of Puducherry. The Viralimalai police are investigating.


