Boy dies in accident
A 12-year-old boy died after a mini freight carrier rammed the two-wheeler on which he was travelling on the Madurai - Tiruchi national highway at Viralur near Viralimalai in the district on Tuesday.
The accident occurred in the morning when the boy, K. Kanagaraj, a class VI student, was proceeding to school on a two-wheeler which was driven by his father Kuzhandaivelu.
Police sources said the mini freight carrier rammed the two-wheeler from behind. The boy died on the way to hospital, while his father was admitted to a private hospital with injuries. The carrier was driven by V. Kothandapani (42) of Puducherry. The Viralimalai police are investigating.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.