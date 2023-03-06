ADVERTISEMENT

Boy dies after speaker falls on his head

March 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

An eight-year-old boy died after a box speaker fell over him when he was playing under a tree in Tiruchi.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday when S. Nithishpandi, a class III student of Government Middle School, Thennur, was playing near his house at Thennur, when the speaker, tied to the branch of a tree, fell on him.

The boy sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital at Manapparai. He was then referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for further treatment, where the boy succumbed to the injuries on Saturday evening. Valanadu police registered a case.

CONNECT WITH US