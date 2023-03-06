HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy dies after speaker falls on his head

March 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

An eight-year-old boy died after a box speaker fell over him when he was playing under a tree in Tiruchi.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday when S. Nithishpandi, a class III student of Government Middle School, Thennur, was playing near his house at Thennur, when the speaker, tied to the branch of a tree, fell on him.

The boy sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital at Manapparai. He was then referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for further treatment, where the boy succumbed to the injuries on Saturday evening. Valanadu police registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.